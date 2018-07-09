Don’t let the nearly ideal mid-70-degree weather the mid-valley has enjoyed in recent weeks lull you into forgetting we’re into the second week of July.
The first truly hot days of summer are forecast for much of western Oregon starting midweek and could bump near the triple-digit mark.
Temperatures may climb to the low 90s by Wednesday and are then forecast to head upward to 97 or possibly even 100 in some areas by Sunday.
Overnight lows, though, are forecast to be in the comfortable mid- to high-50s.
There’s no rain in sight through the weekend.
The hot weather increases the danger of wildfire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry issued a reminder that public use restrictions are in effect throughout the mid-valley, and all backyard burning is banned.
Restrictions include:
• No open fires except at designated campgrounds.
• No fireworks.
• No mowing of dried grass between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
• Nonindustrial chainsaw use requires a waiver from a Department of Forestry forester.
• Smoking is not allowed while traveling except in closed vehicles on improved roads.
The warm weather certainly won’t help wildland firefighters battling blazes in central and southern Oregon.
The Klamathon Fire started July 5 on Klamathon Road in northern California. The fire grew to more than 8,000 acres and is now at about 30,500. The fire crossed the Oregon/California border early Saturday morning and Interstate 5 was closed at various times because the first is so close to the roadway. More than 2,300 personnel are on the fire.
The Memaloose State Park Fire is about 10 miles east of Hood River. It started Friday and was held to 65 acres. As of Monday morning, it was 35 percent contained.
Memaloose State Park was closed to campers due to firefighter and public safety activities.
The Atlantic Avenue Fire in southern Oregon started July 5 and grew to about 100 acres. Numerous vehicles were damaged, including two RVs, one bus, six boats and four outbuildings. Fireworks started the blaze.
The 400-acre Lobster Creek Fire near Gold Beach is about 75 percent contained. It was driven by high winds.
