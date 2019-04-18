This week the Mid-Valley Bicycle Club dedicates its Saturday ride to the memory of Midge Cramer.
The ride will depart at 9 a.m. from the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. There will be a choice of routes, all going along the Midge Cramer Bike Path and heading toward Philomath.
The length of the rides ranges from 20 to 65 miles. The long ride will go to Alsea Falls; a medium one will travel Decker Road, with a possible extension around Smith Loop. The short ride goes through Philomath. All routes return via Bellfountain Road, where riders will participate in a coasting contest. Cramer, who taught bicycle touring at Oregon State University, challenged his students on this same coasting route.
Cramer died in 1997, and this is the 18th anniversary of the memorial ride. He was a leading bicycle advocate, serving on local bike commissions. He was also a standout for many years on the State of Oregon Bicycle Commission. Many bicycle-friendly amenities around the state, especially in Benton County, can be attributed to Cramer.
The Midge Cramer multi-use path connects 53rd Street to Reservoir Road, and is an access to the Bald Hill recreation area. A park bench and commemorative plaque are located on this path.
Although MVBC always welcomes nonmembers, the club especially encourages people who knew Cramer to ride Saturday. The club encourages young riders who can ride at least 20 miles to come with their parents. All riders must wear an appropriate bicycle helmet.
In addition to the coasting challenge, the day will feature two other Cramer traditions: Fig Newtons, a treat he often provided for fellow riders, and a guessing game using M&Ms. Some participants wear or display a plaid clothing item to recognize that Cramer wore the same signature plaid shirt on every tour and many daily rides. Members of his family will join the ride.
Further information on the ride, as well as the club and its regular rides, is available at MVBC.com or by emailing ann.asbell@oregonstate.edu. Route descriptions are on the website's ride calendar and route links.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.