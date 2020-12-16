Mid-valley adds 82 COVID cases, 3 deaths

The mid-valley recorded 82 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths from the disease on Tuesday while an outbreak at a Corvallis nursing home swelled to more than two dozen cases, according to information released Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
Linn County added 51 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 2,180 since the pandemic began, and logged two more deaths for a total of 31. The fatalities were an 80-year-old man who died Dec. 9 at Salem Hospital and a 78-year-old woman who died on Dec. 8. The presence of underlying medical conditions has not been confirmed.
Benton County saw an additional 31 cases, raising its cumulative total to 1,127, and one death to increase its toll to nine. The deceased was an 85-year-old woman with underlying conditions who died Nov. 25 at her residence. COVID-19 was listed on her death certificate as a cause or significant contributing factor in her death.
Statewide, Oregon logged 1,562 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 97,622, according to OHA, while adding 48 fatalities to raise the state’s death toll to 1,262.
The United States added 201,776 cases, raising its total to more than 16.7 million since the outbreak began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. An additional 2,960 COVID-related fatalities were announced, bringing the national death toll to 305,952 since the start of the pandemic.
An outbreak at Corvallis Manor had grown to 25 cases as of Sunday, up from three the week before, according to a weekly report released Wednesday by OHA. An earlier outbreak at the Corvallis nursing home resulted in 21 infections and three deaths.
Three other outbreaks at mid-valley congregate care facilities continued. The Mennonite Nursing Home in Albany held steady at 11 cases and one death, Timberwood Court Memory Care Community in Albany has had 13 cases and two deaths, Brookdale Independent Living in Albany has had eight cases.
An outbreak at Bridgecreek Memory Care Community in Lebanon, which had reached 37 cases and three deaths, was declared resolved.
Two new workplace outbreaks were reported in the mid-valley, one at the Benton County Juvenile Department in Corvallis, with five cases, and one at Clayton Homes in Albany, with nine.
Outbreaks continued at the Target Distribution Center in Albany, where 31 cases have been reported among employees or their household members; Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon, with 19 cases; ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (Wah Chang) in Millersburg, with 17 cases; Smith Seed Services in Lebanon (11); Entek International in Lebanon (10); Costco in Albany (eight); Pacific Cast Technologies in Albany (eight); Walmart in Albany (eight); Selmet in Albany (eight); Samaritan Albany General Hospital (seven); Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany (seven); Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital (six); and Albany-Lebanon Sanitation in Albany (five).
Several small outbreaks continued among staff, volunteers or students at mid-valley schools, according to OHA. Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home has a cumulative total of three cases, Central Linn Elementary in Halsey has two, Sandridge Charter School in Lebanon has two, Lacomb School has one and Green Acres School in Lebanon has one.
