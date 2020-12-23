Mid-valley adds 64 COVID infections while Corvallis Manor case count soars

The mid-valley recorded 64 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 while an outbreak at a Corvallis nursing home mushroomed to more than 80 infections, according to data released Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
Oregon added 1,000 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 105,970 infections since the coronavirus pandemic began, OHA announced. The disease also claimed 21 more lives, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,403.
Benton County added 16 cases, bringing its cumulative total to 1,244 with 11 deaths. Linn County notched 48 new cases, raising its tally to 2,433 cases with 32 deaths.
The fatalities reported on Wednesday ranged in age from 53 to 96. Three of the dead were Lane County residents, three were from Multnomah County, there were two apiece from Clackamas, Columbia, Jefferson and Wasco counties, and Jackson, Baker, Josephine, Lincoln, Polk and Umatilla had one each. There was no information on the 21st fatality.
An outbreak at Corvallis Manor swelled to 82 cases as of Sunday, up from 25 a week earlier, according to a weekly report released Wednesday by OHA. An earlier outbreak at the long-term care facility resulted in 21 infections and three deaths. So far, no fatalities have been associated with the current wave of cases.
A new outbreak was reported at a Chamberlin House group home in Albany, which has had three cases so far, while outbreaks continued at Timberwood Court Memory Care Community in Albany, which has recorded 14 cases and two deaths, and Brookdale Independent Living in Albany, which has a cumulative total of eight cases.
An outbreak at the Mennonite Nursing Home in Albany has been declared resolved after reaching a total of 11 cases and one death.
The mid-valley currently has 15 workplace outbreaks, according to the OHA weekly update, including a new one at WinCo Foods in Albany, where 11 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among employees or their household members.
The area’s largest ongoing workplace outbreak, at the Target Distribution Center in Albany, grew substantially last week to 43 cases from 31 the week before.
Other outbreaks continued at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon, which has reported 23 cases; ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (Wah Chang) in Millersburg, with 18; Smith Seed Services in Lebanon, with 16; Pacific Cast Technologies and Selmet, both in Albany, with 11 cases apiece; Clayton Homes of Albany, the Albany Costco store and Entek International in Lebanon, with 10 cases each; Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany, with nine; Samaritan Albany General Hospital and the Albany Walmart store, with eight cases each; Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, with six; and Albany-Lebanon Sanitation, with five.
An outbreak at the Benton County Juvenile Department in Corvallis was declared resolved with a cumulative total of five cases.
Two new outbreaks were reported at mid-valley schools. Santiam Junior/Senior High School in Mill City and Sweet Home Junior High have each reported two cases among staff members or volunteers.
Outbreaks continued at Green Acres School in Lebanon, with two cases, and Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home, with three. None of those cases involved students.
Previously reported outbreaks at Central Linn Elementary in Halsey, Sandridge Charter School in Lebanon and Lacomb School were declared resolved.
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.