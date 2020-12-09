Mid-valley adds 44 cases, one death, several new outbreaks

The mid-valley has added 44 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, one new death from the disease and several new workplace outbreaks, according to new daily totals released on Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.

Statewide, Oregon added 1,243 new cases for a cumulative total of 88,287 and 30 deaths for a total of 1,110, OHA announced on Wednesday.

Those numbers included 11 new cases in Benton County and 33 in Linn. An 84-year-old Linn County man, whose name was not released, was listed in the daily death toll. He tested positive on Oct. 21 and died at home on Nov. 28, according to OHA. He reportedly had underlying medical conditions.

The other fatalities reported on Wednesday included 16 women and 13 men ranging in age from 39 to 97.

Benton County has now tallied 948 cases of COVID-19, or 1,004.7 per 100,000 residents, and eight deaths.

Linn County has notched 1,895 cases, or 1,497.5 per 100,000 residents, and 27 COVID-related deaths.

The United States has now recorded more than 15.2 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday, including 217,046 new cases. Another 2,566 fatalities were reported on Wednesday, raising the nation’s death toll to 285,351.

In a weekly report released Wednesday, OHA noted several new workplace outbreaks in the mid-valley.

ATI Specialty Alloys and Components in Millersburg, also known as Wah Chang, reported nine cases of COVID-19 among its employees, their household members or other close contacts. Smith Seed Services in Halsey is associated with eight cases, the Albany Walmart store is connected to six cases, and five cases each have been reported at the Selmet plant in Albany and Albany-Lebanon Sanitation.