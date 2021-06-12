Merkley to hold remote town hall for Benton County

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold a remote and telephone town hall for Benton County constituents at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Merkley will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., answer questions and invite suggestions on how to tackle challenges facing Oregon and America.

“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” he said. “In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it’s also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings.

“The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions — even if they’re online, on mobile devices or on the telephone — about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”

Constituents can email TownHall@merkley.senate.gov, with their county in the subject line, to receive the Zoom link. Those using the phone can dial 669-254-5252 and use meeting ID 161 315 0019#, participant ID # and passcode 40120495#.

