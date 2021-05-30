Memorial Day weekend starts with Timber Linn brick-laying

The Memorial Day Weekend observances kicked off at Timber Linn Memorial Park in Albany on Saturday, where 31 bricks were added to the walls commemorating servicemen and servicewomen of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Adding the bricks is a twice-a-year occasion, once during the lead-in to Memorial Day and the second before Veterans Day. While folks can purchase a brick for anyone who served honorably (and can prove it), many of the bricks that dot the memorial walls are for those who served from right here in the mid-valley.

“Anyone can get a brick here,” said Randy Martinak, president of the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association. “It doesn’t matter if they’re from Linn County or Timbuktu.”

The bricks cost $50 — or $55 if you want a commemorative pin, too — and the group sells about 65 bricks per year. Martinak says they don’t really advertise the sales, though they still get plenty of interest through word-of-mouth between veterans and their families.

They are laid into the memorial walls that encircle the large howitzer artillery cannon at Timber Linn Park. They rest opposite the larger concrete memorial walls that connote those who lost their lives in each war of the 20th and 21st centuries.