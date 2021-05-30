Memorial Day weekend starts with Timber Linn brick-laying

The Memorial Day Weekend observances kicked off at Timber Linn Memorial Park in Albany on Saturday, where 31 bricks were added to the walls commemorating servicemen and servicewomen of the 20th and 21st centuries.
Adding the bricks is a twice-a-year occasion, once during the lead-in to Memorial Day and the second before Veterans Day. While folks can purchase a brick for anyone who served honorably (and can prove it), many of the bricks that dot the memorial walls are for those who served from right here in the mid-valley.
“Anyone can get a brick here,” said Randy Martinak, president of the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association. “It doesn’t matter if they’re from Linn County or Timbuktu.”
The bricks cost $50 — or $55 if you want a commemorative pin, too — and the group sells about 65 bricks per year. Martinak says they don’t really advertise the sales, though they still get plenty of interest through word-of-mouth between veterans and their families.
They are laid into the memorial walls that encircle the large howitzer artillery cannon at Timber Linn Park. They rest opposite the larger concrete memorial walls that connote those who lost their lives in each war of the 20th and 21st centuries.
The bricks help pay for the upkeep and installation of new elements to the memorial park, and the tradition of adding more bricks has continued since about 2005. Soon, however, there may not be space for more. A planned addition of 10 more blank walls for more bricks to be installed will help stave off the end, but Martinak says that the veterans group likely won’t be able to carve out any more land from Albany’s largest park.
“We’re going to build 10 more walls here and that’s it,” he said, adding that that means approximately 10 more years of additions. “We’re not going to have any more land, so we’re going to have to find a new way to memorialize them out here.”
Even still, the event draws anywhere from dozens to hundreds every year, and there’s always interest from folks who want to buy a brick in honor of their loved one.
David Yee, for instance, just paid for one for his father, who served as an Army pharmacist during the Korean War.
“A year ago I was walking through this park and wondering how to get a brick,” Yee said. “I found the veterans association online and they gave me an application. It’s kind of a big honor for him, since he’s been here in Albany for 55 years.”
His father, also named David Yee, attended the ceremony and even got to install his own brick on a wall numbered 10. The number system was a later addition to the memorial, making it easier for folks to track down where their bricks are located. With nearly 30 walls of bricks, you can see why.
The elder Yee says that Memorial Day always brings back memories of his time in the service. Drafted right out of college, he was stationed in the hospital because he was already educated as a pharmacist at the University of Portland.
“Every year I remember,” Sgt. Yee said. “I remember being stationed in Japan at the Army hospital. Then I ended up marrying my wife … we met in Yokohama.”
That union created seven children and 15 grandchildren, most of whom were present at the ceremony on Saturday, with their own friends and family in tow.
Dozens watched while Harlan Neal, another local veteran, buttered the back of the bricks with mortar and hammered them into place.
Neal, an Army veteran who served as an infantryman during the Cold War in the 1950s, has laid nearly every brick at the site — except those that weren’t laid by family or service members themselves. All told, he’s laid more than 20,000 bricks at the memorial park between the bricks themselves and the walls that house them.
He was honored for his service and for his efforts to memorialize those who served by being selected as Linn County’s Veteran of the Year in 2010.
Martinak says that he enjoys providing background for folks on each brick before they are installed, both for the onlookers but, more importantly, for the family and friends who may not know much about their loved ones who served.
“It’s nice when you find people who really want to honor their families but don’t know much about them,” Martinak said. “So, it’s great to be able to do that for them and get them this information.”
