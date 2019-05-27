Forecasters say Memorial Day in the mid-valley will begin with clouds that gradually will give way to sunshine. There's a 20 percent chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be around 70. Increasing clouds tonight, with a low around 49. Tuesday will see gradually clearing skies, with highs around 73.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Light southwest wind.
Corvallis
Memorial Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind.
