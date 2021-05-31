Memorial Day event draws 200 in Albany

On a lovely last day of May more than 200 people gathered Monday at Timber Linn Memorial Park in Albany to honor those who have fallen in battle.
“Freedom is a wonderful thing … as long as you have the courage to defend it,” said the keynote speaker, Major General Michael E. Stencel, adjutant general of the state of Oregon.
Stencel was quoting John Adams, the second U.S. president, and the first to experience the unbroken American tradition of a peaceful transition of power.
Stencel, who leads Oregon’s more than 8.000 citizen soldiers, also spoke emotionally about examples of individuals whose sacrifices led the country to create Memorial Day to honor them.
His trio included Leland “Bud” Lewis, who died in February. Although too young to enlist when Pearl Harbor brought the U.S. into World War II, Lewis painted a 1 on his left foot and a 7 on his right, put on his shoes and went down to the induction office.
“Are you over 17?” he was asked. “Yes,” he said, with Stencel noting “he wasn’t lying.”
A special moment was offered for Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey, who died March 9. Master of ceremonies Will Tucker, who returned to the commission to replace Lindsey, noted that although both he and Lindsey were Navy veterans “I had one medal and John had a whole row of medals.”
Lindsey also was praised for his role in making sure that the Edward C. Allworth Veteran’s Home wound up in Lebanon.
Alex Johnson II, mayor of Albany, told the story of how, during his Navy service he kept getting thanked by a former Army veteran who felt bad that a favorite drill sergeant had died before he got the opportunity to thank him.
“For him and for many of you,” Johnson said, “every day is Memorial Day.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Some spectators cocooned in the shade behind the speakers’ platform. Others found relief from the bright sun in the trees on the outskirts of the memorial. Still more braved the sun and encamped on the lawn. Many wore patriotic colors and many worse badges and medals as evidence of their service.
Tucker noted that the ceremonies were taking place “in a time of healing and celebration. We’re healing from COVID-19 and maybe this day can help us as we move forward.”
A concussive rifle salute followed from Post 10 of the American Legion, with bugler Glenn Hunter of Post 10 adding “Taps.”
The 45-minute ceremony closed with a fly-over of Cessnas led by Norm Younger of Shedd.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.