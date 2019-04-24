Senior Megan Miller committed to play basketball at Linfield College in a ceremony on Friday, April 19 at Lebanon High School.
It was a moment Miller wasn’t sure would happen after she suffered a broken vertebra while playing a game for her club team during her junior year.
“After I hurt my back I didn’t know if I would play in college,” Miller said.
She spent five months in a bulky back brace after doctors decided against surgery. The brace held her spine in place so the fracture in her fifth vertebra could heal naturally. During this time there was no way she could work on her game.
“It was a big setback,” Miller said.
Once the brace was removed and she was cleared to practice, Miller went to work with Coach Ron Hittner of the Salem-based Monarchs club team.
“I trained really hard in the summer with Ron and he got my confidence back up,” Miller said.
Miller played a key role this season for the Warriors, who claimed their first Mid-Willamette Conference championship and reached the state tournament.
Lebanon Athletic Director Kraig Hoene congratulated Miller on her accomoplishment.
“She’s the type of kid we want going on and people saying ‘Hey, that kid’s from Lebanon,’” Hoene said. “She’s always been the biggest spitfire in the gym.”
Hittner attended the signing and said Miller was one of the most outstanding players he has coached.
“If there’s anyone more deserving than Megan I don’t know who they are. She’s worked hard to get to this point. One of the hardest working people I’ve ever met and certainly one of my all-time favorite players, bar none,” Hittner said. “Got to coach her for several years in our club program and if we had a Monarchs hall of fame, she’d be in it.”
As a Division III program, Linfield does not offer athletics scholarships. Miller, one of the valedictorians at LHS this year, received a $21,000 academic scholarship from Linfield.
“I felt like I belonged there,” Miller said. “I connected with the coach and his style. It felt like home.”
Miller plans to major in nursing. She has always had an interest in the medical field and that was strengthened when she took part in a job shadow opportunity at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.