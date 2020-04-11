Medical supplies stores to close temporarily (April 10)

Beginning Monday, all Samaritan Medical Supplies stores will be temporarily closed to the general public due to COVID-19 and the need to maintain required social distancing.
Although stores in Corvallis and Lebanon will be closed, SMS staff members will be available to answer patient questions and place supply orders by phone and email. Most medically necessary equipment can still be delivered to patient homes during this time.
Staff members can be reached by calling 800-753-6030 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
