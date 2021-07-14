Mayor Aziz resumes duties, celebrates return to normalcy

Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz has resumed his duties after recovering from a serious illness this spring.

Aziz was hospitalized in March with an infection. Aziz said the rods which were inserted in his back in late 2019 were the source of the infection.

“They had to go in and clean out the infection. They took the old rods out and put the new ones in. I was septic, so it was a pretty bad infection,” Aziz said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

Aziz was forced to sit out public meetings for a couple of months as he recovered. Council President Jason Bolen led the city council sessions during his absence.

Aziz was able to lead the June city council session from his home via Zoom. He hopes to be able to attend and lead this week’s session on Wednesday, July 14, in person.

“I’m feeling good. Recovery is going well. I saw the doctor last week and the rods are healing well,” Aziz said. “It feels so good to get back to doing regular stuff again.”

Aziz took a three-month leave of absence following that original back surgery in 2019.