Mason McKendry named Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam

The Lebanon Boys & Girls Club was a haven for Mason McKendry, who began coming to the club in fourth grade.

“It was definitely a safe space. It got me out of a hectic day-to-day life and I was able to go to the club from 3 to 6 and everything was OK. No one cared about what was going on outside and nobody cared about how I behaved at school, it was just ‘hanging out with Mason.’ It was really a safe space,” McKendry said.

A junior at Ralston Academy, McKendry is now a staff member at the club, leading the gymnasium group in the after-school program.

He was one of five individuals nominated for the 2020 Youth of the Year award given by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam. The other candidates were:

• Dawnmarie Rose (Ralston Academy).

• Jack Frietag (Lebanon High School).

• Abigail Jernejcic (Sweet Home High School).

• Victoria Shelton (Ralston Academy).

All of the candidates now work for the Boys & Girls Clubs, passing along the lessons they learned as club members. Each nominee submitted an essay and underwent personal interviews with the three judges: Rebecca Grizzle (Lebanon Chamber of Commerce and City Council), Kerry Johnson (Douglas Johnson DDS), and Rose Peda (Sweet Home Public Library).

Kris Latimer, the executive director of the Santiam clubs, said the award is presented each year to a young person whose life was shaped by the programs and services offered at the club.

“An individual that has a club experience, the club has had an impact on their lives,” Latimer said.