Maple Lawn Preschool will be holding an open house 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday to allow the public to meet staff members and learn about the program in the face of possible budget cuts by the city of Albany.
Maple Lawn, 1950 Salem Ave. S.E., is run through the Albany Parks & Recreation Department, and partners with the Linn-Benton-Lincoln Early Intervention Program.
In recent budget discussions by the city of Albany, a proposal was made to cut the Maple Lawn Preschool Program, saving the cost of three full-time positions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.