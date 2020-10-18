Man sentenced to six years for Linn County sex crime

A man who sexually abused a girl was sentenced to more than six years in prison last week in Linn County Circuit Court.

Donald Burl Totton, 42, pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree sexual abuse on Tuesday.

Per terms of a plea deal, a charge of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration was dismissed.

The crime occurred in March 2019, and the victim was under the age of 12, according to court paperwork.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case and Totton was arrested and arraigned in court in July.

Totton will be required to register as a sex offender and must serve every day of his 75-month prison sentence, with no reductions, temporary leave from custody, work release, or alternative incarceration programs.

Totton also stood accused of a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine, but that was dismissed as well on Tuesday.

On court paperwork, Totton’s residence was listed as being in Scio in the methamphetamine case. It was listed as being in Sandy in the sex abuse case.

Defense attorney Tyler Reid could not be reached for comment last week regarding the sex abuse case.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

