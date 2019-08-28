An Albany man connected to an incident where a man was shot through the neck pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree burglary on Wednesday morning in Linn County Circuit Court.
Duane Strader, 54, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24.
Under terms of a plea agreement, Strader’s sentence will be in the range of 18 to 30 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.
A charge of first-degree robbery is set to be dismissed at the sentencing hearing. (Strader was initially accused of attempted murder, as well, but that charge was removed as the case progressed.)
The shooting occurred on Feb. 2 in the 1000 block of 18th Avenue Southeast in Albany.
A co-defendant, Christopher Anderson, 27, was sentenced to 7½ years in prison last week after pleading no contest to a charge of first-degree assault.
Another co-defendant, Ronald Allen McLaughlin, 49, is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 9, according to Oregon’s online court database.
According to a probable cause affidavit in Strader’s case, the accuser, a local man in his 20s, had set up a motion-activated surveillance camera at a bedroom at his residence.
Investigators with the Albany Police Department were able to watch the footage.
Two suspects were inside a bedroom collecting items starting at about 12:30 a.m.
The accuser told authorities that he was coming home when he saw Strader, whom he knew, standing outside of his Jeep Compass in front of his home.
When the accuser walked into his house, someone from behind told him to get on the ground. Instead, the accuser ran to the back bedroom in the house. Just as he shut the door, he was shot, according to the affidavit.
Anderson was the shooter, according to the prosecution.
While recovering at Oregon Health Science University, the accuser told investigators that his girlfriend had left him a few days earlier, and the suspects were mainly grabbing property that belonged to her, the affidavit states.
Strader initially denied being at the house. He later asked to talk with investigators again, and admitted to being outside the residence. He said that he didn’t think any crimes were going to be committed, however.
“Duane admitted to knowing there was a gunshot, and that he ended up transporting the other two suspects away from the location,” wrote the Albany Police Department officer who compiled the probable cause affidavit.
“Duane insisted that he never knew that anyone was going to be shot, but admitted that before getting to the location that at least one person said ‘they were going to scare (the accuser),’” the affidavit states.
