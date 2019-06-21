An Albany man pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary on Friday in connection to a case where a victim was shot through the neck during a reported home invasion robbery in February.
Duane Strader, 54, is scheduled to sentenced on July 9 in Linn County Circuit Court.
Because of Strader’s criminal history, the state is asking for a prison sentence of 60 months, but defense attorney Erik Moeller will be free to ask for as little as 30 months, said prosecutor Alex Olenick.
Strader was initially charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence regarding the incident, which occurred on Feb. 2 in the 1000 block of 18th Avenue SE in Albany.
However, on Friday, he was arraigned on an indictment for only first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. The first-degree robbery charge is scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing, per terms of the negotiated settlement.
Strader had a jury trial scheduled for July 10 and July 11, but that has been removed from the court docket.
Two other suspects still face charges in connection to the incident.
Christopher Anderson, 27, is accused of attempted murder, first-degree assault and other charges. His next hearing is set for Tuesday, where he is scheduled to be arraigned on an indictment with similar charges to what he currently faces.
Ronald Allen McLaughlin, 48, has been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. The next hearing in his case is scheduled for July 25.
According to a probable cause affidavit in Strader’s case, the accuser, a local man in his 20s, has set up a motion-activated surveillance camera at a bedroom at his residence.
Investigators with the Albany Police Department were able to watch the footage.
Two suspects were inside a bedroom collecting items starting at about 12:30 a.m.
The accuser told authorities that he was coming home for a walk when he saw Strader, whom he knew, standing outside of his Jeep Compass in front of his home.
When the accuser walked into his house, someone from behind told him to get on the ground. Instead, the accuser ran to the back bedroom in the house. Just as he shut the door, he was shot, according to the affidavit.
In a previous court hearing, Olenick identified Anderson as the shooter.
While recovering at Oregon Health Science University, the accuser told investigators that his girlfriend had left him a few days earlier, and the suspects were mainly grabbing property that belonged to her, the affidavit states.
Strader initially denied being at the house. He later asked to talk with investigators again, and admitted to being outside the residence. He said that he didn’t think any crimes were going to be committed, however.
“Duane admitted to knowing there was a gunshot, and that he ended up transporting the other two suspects away from the location,” wrote the Albany Police Department officer who compiled the probable cause affidavit.
“Duane insisted that he never knew that anyone was going to be shot, but admitted that before getting to the location that at least one person said ‘they were going to scare (the accuser),’” the affidavit states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.