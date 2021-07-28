Man guilty of killing teens in crash sentenced to 12.5 years

Their mother, Amy Simonis, said she felt like she was obliged to help despite the late hour of night that they requested to come down to her veterinary clinic. She wasn’t far behind them on the road as they drove to Brownsville. She came across “the devastation” a little after midnight, before paramedics had even arrived.

She and others described to the court a harrowing night as the elder Simonis children were crushed within the silver sedan, which belonged to their grandmother. Caleb died on the scene, Shelby while being transported by helicopter ambulance to Corvallis Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Kylee faced a difficult healing process at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.

Another victim, Angela Clark, was the first person to call 9-1-1 that night. Hillsman had been driving recklessly behind her just prior to the accident, Clark said. During her statement to the court, she said she was terrified for her life.

“I was certain he was going to kill me,” she said. It was while on the phone with dispatchers that she saw the wreck happen in her rearview mirror, as Hillsman made one final swerve into the oncoming lane and into the car driven by Caleb Simonis.