A man in his 70s was killed while working on a roofing project Friday evening in the 37900 block of Fir Ridge Road in Scio.
The incident was reported at around 5:53 p.m.
No further details were immediately available regarding the accident. However, Linn County Sheriff Lt. Randy Voight said there was no indication of foul play. Personnel were still on scene as of 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Scio Rural Fire District, the Medical Examiner's Office and Weddle Funeral Service of Stayton.
More details will be provided when available.
