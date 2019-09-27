Police Log

A man in his 70s was killed while working on a roofing project Friday evening in the 37900 block of Fir Ridge Road in Scio.

The incident was reported at around 5:53 p.m.

No further details were immediately available regarding the accident. However, Linn County Sheriff Lt. Randy Voight said there was no indication of foul play. Personnel were still on scene as of 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Scio Rural Fire District, the Medical Examiner's Office and Weddle Funeral Service of Stayton.

More details will be provided when available.

