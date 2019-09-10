A military veteran who walked through Tangent with an AR-15 last week was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon for bringing a firearm into Tangent City Hall.
Skylar Sebastian McCollaum, 30, of Tangent, was charged with possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon in a public building or court facility, a class C felony.
McCollaum triggered a lockdown at Tangent Elementary School on Sept. 4. At about 9 a.m. that day, he walked past the facility with the AR-15, a holstered handgun and while dressed in tactical gear.
He then went into City Hall, though he admitted in court on Tuesday that he didn’t know that bringing a weapon into the building was a crime.
During Tuesday’s court appearance, prosecutor Lindy Kalodimos called the facts of the case “chilling” and requested substantial security to keep the community safe.
She added that McCollaum had mental health issues.
Defense attorney Tyler Reid, who handled Tuesday afternoon’s teleconference session of in-custody arraignments from the Linn County Jail, said that McCollaum had post-traumatic stress disorder and was 100% disabled.
He said McCollaum had a bed at an inpatient treatment facility in Utah waiting for him.
Reid acknowledged that the optics of the case appeared poor, but there was no evidence of bad intent and McCollaum cooperated with authorities. He requested a conditional release from jail without bail for McCollaum.
McCollaum told Judge David Delsman that he helped with a Sept. 11 remembrance tournament two days earlier, and that he has health issues from radiation exposure, such as seizures and vomiting.
He also said there was no negative intent from last week's incident.
Delsman set security at $25,000, and said that if McCollaum posts 10 percent of his bail to be released, he can’t possess firearms.
“Your honor, why is there such high bail?” McCollaum asked.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, McCollaum’s AR-15 was not loaded. His pistol was loaded, though there was no bullet in the chamber.
A Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive, for a reported weapons offense, and contacted McCollaum as he was walking home.
McCollaum told the deputy that he went to City Hall, 32166 Old Oak Drive, to ask questions about an ordinance, the affidavit states.
A city of Tangent employee who talked with McCollaum said that he was respectful and courteous, according to the affidavit.
Though the incident occurred on Sept. 4, McCollaum wasn’t arrested until Monday.
“It looks like on the fourth, we were really focused on the safety of the school. We later went back. We missed this portion and went back and charged him for being in the city building,” said Lt. Michelle Duncan, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.
Duncan added that McCollaum never entered school grounds.
Prosecutor Julia Baker, who is handling the case moving forward for the Linn County District Attorney’s Office, said that the crime McCollaum was charged with is very rare.
“I haven’t seen this charge in all the years that I’ve been here,” added Baker, who became a Linn County prosecutor in November 2013.
“These are the same rules that apply to our courthouse, that are posted on the door,” Baker said.
McCollaum also has an open Linn County case where he is charged with reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver — property damage and two counts of reckless endangering.
The crimes allegedly occurred in May and were investigated by the Albany Police Department.
All of the charges in that case are misdemeanors.
A six-person jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 30 before Judge Thomas McHill.
WALSH, ROBERT WAYNE Age: 45 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 19-3602 9/14/2019 CLIN $15,000 Pending FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 19CR58890/2 9/14/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HOKE, DONALD JAMES Age: 56 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/10/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR34184/2 9/10/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 19CR34184 9/6/2019 CLIN Sentenced
ANDERSON, JODIE MARIE Age: 28 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - MIS APD/ 19-07400 9/9/2019 CLIN $25,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR32844 9/9/2019 CLIN Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR46622 9/9/2019 CLIN Pending BURGLARY 1 - OTHER STRUCTURE APD/ 19-07400/2 9/9/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending THEFT 3 - OTHER APD/ 19-07400/3 9/9/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3 - VANDALISM APD/ 19-07400/4 9/9/2019 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 9/9/2019 PP NO BAIL
BANEY, JEFFREY LYNN Age: 61 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/17/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 18CR13637 9/17/2019 CLIN Sentenced
BARR, TERREL DEON Age: 44 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/23/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - OTHER 19CR33298 9/23/2019 CLIN Sentenced
BISHOP, MONIQUE SUE Age: 28 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16129711 8/26/2019 PP NO BAIL
BLANCHAT, BILL DEAN Age: 39 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/9/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16702123 8/26/2019 PP NO BAIL DWS MIS 9/9/2019 AMC
BYZEWSKI, GEREMY GEORGE Age: 26 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 18270927 8/6/2019 PP NO BAIL
CHOHAN, THOMAS FRANCIS Age: 47 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 16CR55193 12/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 16CR55193/2 12/10/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR06687 12/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR30606 12/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR38327 12/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
CLARK, PAUL BRYAN Age: 64 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 62099 12/10/2019 AMC PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13513620 12/10/2019 PP NO BAIL POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) UTC: 20615 12/10/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 62098 12/10/2019 AMC
COATS, CHARLES DANIEL Age: 56 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/19/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR11631 10/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR15509 11/19/2019 CLIN DUII - DRUGS 19CR15509 10/18/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR11631 9/12/2019 CLIN Sentenced
DAILY, ROBERT CURTIS Age: 33 Date Lodged: 9/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status HARASSMENT AGGRAVATED 19-03647 9/23/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT 19-03647 9/23/2019 CLIN $18,000 Pending
DELAROSA, AARON PATRICK Age: 24 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 21327741 7/15/2019 PP NO BAIL
DYE-BLONDELL, ANGELA CHRISTINE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR62612 7/15/2019 CLIN $15,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 2 7/15/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR62612/2 7/15/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 7/15/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
FULLER, KEVIN LEE Age: 55 Date Lodged: 9/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR48572 9/19/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR45754 9/19/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR40063 9/19/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18735 9/19/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR45754/2 9/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR40063/2 9/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18735/2 9/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18735/3 9/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18735/4 9/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18735/5 9/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
FURRY, DAVID AVERY Age: 60 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 1 - RECEIVE / BUY / SELL PC/APD 19-6548 9/19/2019 CLIN $6,000 Pending FREQ PLACE CONTROLLED SUB USED PC/APD 19-6548 9/19/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending DELIVER METH PC/APD 19-6548 9/19/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) PC/APD 19-6548 9/19/2019 CLIN $6,000 Pending
GARIEPY, MICHAEL ARTHUR Age: 50 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC PC/ALP 5/14/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending
GARRETT, DANIEL LEE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 9/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER 201906006 5/14/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
HARTZELL, PAUL TAYLOR Age: 28 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/13/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 18561258 9/13/2019 PP
HICKS, JOSHUA JONATHAN Age: 37 Date Lodged: 9/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 140667042 9/6/2019 PP NO BAIL
HILL, ASHLEY SHAWNICE Age: 29 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/23/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - BICYCLE 19CR33306 9/23/2019 CLIN Sentenced
HOLT, VINCENT LEE Age: 48 Date Lodged: 9/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 67139 9/24/2019 AMC $1,310 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 8292842 9/24/2019 PP NO BAIL CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 WRO733 9/24/2019 Conditional POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR51468 9/24/2019 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 67261 9/24/2019 AMC $2,560 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 67394 9/24/2019 AMC $2,560 Pending
ISHIE, TIFFANIE LYNNE Age: 29 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11/19/2019 PP NO BAIL
KOCH, CARMEN MARIE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 9/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - FEL DOMESTIC 19-03552 8/26/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending
LANIG, DONALD RAY Age: 47 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/20/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 9/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced RECKLESS DRIVING 19CR45248 9/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced
LOFSTROM, BRYAN DANIEL Age: 32 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR28405/1 9/26/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18389 9/26/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR28405/2 9/26/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR28405/3 9/26/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR18389/2 9/26/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MAAS, RICK JORDAN Age: 40 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR41934/3 9/12/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR41934 9/12/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR41934/2 9/12/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR50610 9/12/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20179001139CR 9/12/2019 SMC $2,500 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20150698300CR 9/12/2019 SMC $2,500 FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR50610/2 9/12/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MCCLUNG, DAVID LEE Age: 30 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 21347792 8/6/2019 PP
MCKNIGHT, KAROLINE MARIE Age: 27 Date Lodged: 9/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR77751 9/3/2019 CLIN $6,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR27751 9/3/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR26885 9/3/2019 CLIN $6,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR26885 9/3/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 2096343 9/3/2019 PP NO BAIL
MONCRIEF, DEREK BUD Age: 25 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR48550 11/22/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR16850 11/22/2019 CLAN $55,555 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR48550 11/22/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MONROE, SAMUEL ARMSTRONG Age: 42 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17820734 11/22/2019 PP NO BAIL
MONTGOMERY, HARTLEY BRIAN Age: 38 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19-07396 11/22/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending JAIL-HOLD/US MARSHAL FBI:833490CC4 11/22/2019 PP NO BAIL POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19-07396 11/22/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DELIVER METH 19-07396 11/22/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FREQ PLACE CONTROLLED SUB USED 19-07396 11/22/2019 CLIN
MURPHY, BRIAN PATRICK Age: 47 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 14092609 9/16/2019 PP NO BAIL
ORTEGA, JESSE MATTHEW Age: 38 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 22269681 6/5/2019 NO BAIL IMPROPER USE OF 911 UTC /20617 6/5/2019 AMC
PEREZ, CHRISTOPHER ACE Age: 26 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/14/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR25027 9/10/2019 Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR25027 9/14/2019 CLIN Sentenced
PONDELICK, ANDREW JAMES Age: 23 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR20105 9/14/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR35046 9/14/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR35046(2) 9/14/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR20105(2) 9/14/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18420 9/14/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18420(2) 9/14/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18420(3) 9/14/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67057 9/14/2019 AMC $1,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 35891 9/14/2019 LMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67055 9/14/2019 AMC $1,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67056 9/14/2019 AMC $1,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67058 9/14/2019 AMC $1,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67059 9/14/2019 AMC $1,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67060 9/14/2019 AMC $1,500 Pending
PORTER, RACHEL MELINDA Age: 57 Date Lodged: 9/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT 19-03642 9/14/2019 CLIN $12,000 Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 19-03642 9/14/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - WEAPON OT 19-03642 9/14/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending
SAYLOR, KENNETH LEE Age: 33 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR79329 6/19/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 17166524 6/19/2019 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR79329 6/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
SCHMITT, BRYAN LEE Age: 40 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 6/19/2019 PP NO BAIL
SLACK, DAVID JOHN Age: 36 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15012931 6/21/2019 PP NO BAIL
THOMPSON, JACK ELDON Age: 37 Date Lodged: 9/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/26/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12098592 9/26/2019 PP
VANEPPS, TRAVIS LEON Age: 41 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13665615 9/14/2019 PP NO BAIL
WILLIAMS, RONALD EMERY Age: 30 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/20/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - OTHER 19CR32432 9/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced
WOMACK, SUVANNA SKY Age: 31 Date Lodged: 9/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/16/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19379062 9/16/2019 PP
