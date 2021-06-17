Man arrested in tree south of Lebanon

Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man high up in a tree in a grove south of Lebanon on Tuesday, the agency reported Thursday.

Deputies had handled a call earlier in the day about a disturbance in Sweet Home. The subject, Nicholas Ames, 31, fled the area in a green Mustang. Deputies kept an eye out for him during regular patrols throughout the day and eventually located him south of Lebanon.

During a traffic stop, Ames reportedly fled on foot through a farm field and into a grove of trees. Multiple agencies responded to assist in searching for him. After three hours, Ames was located high up in a tree.

A deputy on-scene who is trained in crisis negotiation convinced him to come down and Ames was taken into custody and lodged at Linn County Jail. He was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order, reckless driving, misdemeanor attempt to elude (on foot), felony attempt to elude (by vehicle) and violation of his release agreement from prior arrests.

