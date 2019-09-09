A mid-valley man accused of starting a fire in the Lebanon Walmart was arraigned on an indictment for two counts of first-degree arson on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Joel Lee Reynolds, 50, of the Lacomb area, was previously charged with only one count of arson.
The new charging document accuses Reynolds of causing a threat of serious physical injury to one or more persons as well as placing protected property of another in danger of damage.
Reynolds posted $10,000 of his $100,000 security to be released from the Linn County Jail on Aug. 12.
He is scheduled for a one-day bench trial before Judge David Delsman on Nov. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.