Mallard Creek hosts annual Chamber of Commerce golf tournament

Tournament golf returned to Mallard Creek on Friday as the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual fundraiser.
“This is the first golf tournament Mallard Creek has had all year,” said Rebecca Grizzle, executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.
Thirty teams signed up for the event, which was sponsored by Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest. The tournament would have typically included 36 teams, with competing teams starting on each of the course’s 18 holes in a shotgun start.
But in this year of social distancing due to COVID-19, having all teams present at the same time for a shotgun start was not possible. Instead, teams started teeing off early Friday morning and continued throughout the day.
This was not the only change required by the coronavirus. The Chamber of Commerce distributed mask savers to every golfer who competed. Made by Ira Whitaker of the Let it Bead craft shop in downtown Lebanon, they conveniently hold a mask while it is not in use, making it easier to “mask up” as needed throughout the day.
“We have worked for the last two months to be sure that we had COVID-proofed this golf tournament and make sure it was very safe. If there’s anybody out there that’s not complying,” Grizzle said in her most menacing voice, leaving the consequences unspoken.
Heidi Jung of National Fidelity Title was part of the first squad to take the course. She was thankful for the opportunity to play golf on a beautiful summer morning and get to see other members of the Lebanon business community.
“We’re excited to be here. It’s nice to see people,” Jung said. “I was in my house for four months with my two kids, so this is amazing.”
The golf tournament is one of the Chamber of Commerce’s two main fundraising events each year. Because of the coronavirus, the Chamber had to cancel it’s biggest fundraising event, the annual Business Expo. The group has also had to call off its regular schedule of luncheons and Business After Hours events. Each of these cancellations results in a loss of income for the nonprofit organization.
At the same time, Grizzle knows many of the businesses who are part of the Chamber are also going through a difficult year. She said membership has held fairly steady so far through the pandemic.
“It’s doing as well as could be expected,” Grizzle said, adding that many businesses pay their annual membership dues in January. ““How will membership be next year? We don’t know. We’ve tried to work with people in any way possible. We’re absolutely working on payment plans to keep people involved.”
The winning team in the low gross competition was the Golden Mountain Bull Mastiffs with a score of 48. The Lebanon Police Department team was a close second with a score of 49. Third place went to the Lebanon Liquor Store (51) and fourth to Loan Depot (51).
The Boys & Girls Club team posted the lowest Peoria Net score (70), claiming first place in that event in a tiebreaker of Bender Mechanical, which also posted a 70. Republic Services and Peak Internet each finished with a score of 71.
The mulligan winner was Harrison Edwards. The $500 prize from Udell Engineering went to Bryan Rehnberg. Women’s KP was Carol Cromwell and men’s KP was Rich Dysinger.
Mallard Creek donated a free membership which Grizzle said was valued at $2,000. This prize was awarded in a drawing of those who paid to compete in the putting competition and was won by Toni Bolander of the Lebanon Liquor Store team.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.