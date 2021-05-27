Making sense of mask rules: Important things to know about the new guidance

In the Linn County Courthouse, for example, some employees have been able to shed their masks by providing proof to their supervisors of their fully vaccinated status.

But just before the start of the Linn County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, a county official asked one employee in the room why he wasn’t wearing a mask. The employee had taken it off in the course of drinking some coffee and forgot to put it back on.

The employee responded that he was fully vaccinated and therefore didn’t have to wear one anymore. When the official said he needed to see a vaccination card for verification per OHA's new guidance, the maskless employee joked, “That’s not going to happen,” then put his mask back on.

The entire exchange was lighthearted, but it highlights just how difficult and awkward it can be to police the new guidelines.

Linn County Public Health Director Todd Noble says that the rules are too new to have resulted in many formal complaints, but he knows that issues like that are arising from the new guidance.

“I know there’s simply issues of asking for verification of vaccination status … but I haven’t received a ton of feedback from the public about it yet,” he said.