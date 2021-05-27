Making sense of mask rules: Important things to know about the new guidance

People are still plenty confused and frustrated about the new mask guidelines handed down last week by the Oregon Health Authority. While the confusion is understandable, there are also clear points to be highlighted, particularly as they pertain to health care settings.
The confusion started two weeks ago with a surprise announcement from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On May 13, after months of highlighting data that shows how much mask-wearing reduced the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 — the dangerous new strain of coronavirus that’s caused the current pandemic — the CDC declared that it was amending its mask-wearing guidance.
The agency said that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or adhere to social distancing protocols in certain indoor settings. Even the Biden administration said that it wasn’t aware of the course change until about an hour before a press conference with White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki that day.
But the new guidance from the CDC and the Oregon Health Authority (which followed the CDC’s lead) also created a quandary for business owners and government agencies by requiring that they verify people’s vaccination status before allowing them to actually go maskless indoors.
This puts workers and managers in a tough spot, where they have to either ask everyone who comes into their buildings without a mask to show their vaccination card or, as many have chosen to do, continue to require masks in their establishments even in light of the new guidance. Business owners and government agencies are still allowed to require masks of everyone.
In the Linn County Courthouse, for example, some employees have been able to shed their masks by providing proof to their supervisors of their fully vaccinated status.
But just before the start of the Linn County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, a county official asked one employee in the room why he wasn’t wearing a mask. The employee had taken it off in the course of drinking some coffee and forgot to put it back on.
The employee responded that he was fully vaccinated and therefore didn’t have to wear one anymore. When the official said he needed to see a vaccination card for verification per OHA's new guidance, the maskless employee joked, “That’s not going to happen,” then put his mask back on.
The entire exchange was lighthearted, but it highlights just how difficult and awkward it can be to police the new guidelines.
Linn County Public Health Director Todd Noble says that the rules are too new to have resulted in many formal complaints, but he knows that issues like that are arising from the new guidance.
“I know there’s simply issues of asking for verification of vaccination status … but I haven’t received a ton of feedback from the public about it yet,” he said.
The Oregon House Republican Caucus has pushed back on this verification component of Oregon’s guidance, citing policies in California and Washington that don’t include this requirement of employers and business owners. The National Grocers Association and other retail trade groups sent a letter to the governor’s office pushing back on the new rules, too.
Health care facilities
One area where the guidance is less confusing is that masks are still required of everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in health care facilities. Other buildings where people must continue to wear masks include K-12 public schools and jails.
Even so, Samaritan Health Services spokesperson Ian Rollins says that the new mask guidance has led some members of the public to show up maskless to doctor’s appointments and emergency rooms.
“We are getting a lot of people coming into the hospitals and being upset that they still have to wear masks,” Rollins said in an email, “even though it’s a state requirement and not just Samaritan policy.”
Dr. William Barish, medical director of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, agrees that it's a problem.
“The CDC recommendations that came out a couple of weeks ago have created some confusion,” Barish said. “It left a lot of people not really understanding, and that leads to sometimes people getting upset.”
But, he pointed out, the guidance clearly states that mask restrictions have not been lifted in health care settings.
“The reason for that is because we take care of really sick people: people who are immunocompromised or who are for whatever reason not able to receive the vaccine,” Barish said. “Or they have serious lung or heart problems that make it so that, if they did get COVID, they could easily die.”
Outdoor activities
The other area where the guidance is clear is in the great outdoors. While federal and state guidance still encourages unvaccinated people to wear masks in crowded outdoor settings, the science has shown for months that COVID transmission risk is extremely low outdoors.
“If you’re doing outdoor activities like going for a walk or a hike … there’s really no need to wear a mask,” Barish said. “The data is pretty clear about that.”
Noble, the Linn County health official, agreed.
“I think we’ve known that from the science now for many, many months,” he said. “I wish they would have done away with the outdoor mask mandate months ago.”
Because of this, groups had been calling on the CDC to amend its guidance on outdoor masks for months. The federal agency didn’t make a distinction between indoor and outdoor mask use in its policies until April of this year.
Different levels of risk
However, health officials also caution that part of the reason these federal and state guidelines can be so complex and slow to change with the data is because they apply to everyone, even though the situation is not the same in every state or every county. To prevent another spike in cases, experts have to be careful not to open the floodgates for a new wave of transmission by easing restrictions too soon.
“Trying to explain that all in a policy can be very challenging,” said Barish. “And I think the bigger question is, ‘What is the rate of infection in your community?’”
Benton County has vaccinated more than 65% of its population, enabling it to move down to the state's lowest transmission risk category and making it one of the few counties in Oregon where mask mandates and gathering restrictions can be eased safely.
Linn County, which has less than half of its population vaccinated and typically sees more positive cases week to week than Benton County, is in a different boat.
Barish said that the Lebanon hospital still regularly admits patients with COVID symptoms, and the numbers show that there are still high transmission levels in Linn County.
“(Linn County) has anywhere between 20 to 40 cases per day,” Barish said. “COVID is definitely still with us here in Linn County, and people are not getting vaccinated. That’s created a serious problem.”
That’s also part of where the subjectivity in the new mask guidelines come from, Barish noted. In communities with high vaccination rates and low case numbers, people may feel more comfortable being around unmasked people. But if you can go right across the river and have those numbers flipped, “you’re taking a risk” by not wearing a mask, he said.
It’s for this reason that getting more people in Linn County vaccinated continues to be a focus of health care workers and public officials.
“Definitely, we have a lot of work to do, and with our vaccination rate at about 48 percent, that will continue until we no longer have to worry about quarantining or mask-wearing as much,” said Noble.
“Vaccination is a way out of this nightmare," he added. "I just encourage people to understand that.”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.