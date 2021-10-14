Lowe’s hiring 50 for Lebanon distribution center

Lowe’s is recruiting more than 50 new full-time employees for its regional distribution center in Lebanon. No experience, resume or reservation is needed; candidates just need to bring a valid photo ID.

For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask.

A walk-in hiring event, planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 1001 Reeves Parkway, Lebanon, will provide the opportunity for qualified applicants ages 18 and above to interview for an on-the-spot offer, according to an announcement from the company.