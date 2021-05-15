Low water year at Oregon reservoirs has larger consequences

A particularly dry winter and spring is leading to low water levels in the Willamette River and, by extension, all the tributaries and reservoirs dotting the Mid-Willamette Valley. That means impacts to Oregon’s recreation opportunities and possibly larger impacts on water quality and wildlife such as fish.
“This is a significant year because we’re talking about low water levels,” said John Morgan, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). “We’ve had low water levels in the past and it’s obviously affected recreation, but we also need to meet our flow targets and some other obligations.”
Those other obligations are big ones, pertaining to regulating the flow of water in rivers and tributaries to support fish populations and keeping water temperature at acceptable levels for ecosystems to thrive. Water levels in reservoirs also have a direct relationship to flood hazards along riverbanks.
To support all these activities, reservoirs are usually drawn down in the winter to allow for capturing excess water during rainy fall seasons or for mitigating flood levels by capturing this excess water. But that means that, when refill season comes along in February or March, the only way to get those reservoirs back up to full is with the rainy springs that Oregon is used to.
This year has failed to provide that, leading to low water levels at dams all over the Willamette River Basin. Even large amounts of snowpack thanks to winter storms doesn’t help as much as good old-fashioned rain does.
“The Willamette relies very heavily on rain,” said Selena Hart, chief of reservoir regulation and water quality for the USACE. “Snow melt accounts for only about 10 percent of our flow. While we really like seeing that snowpack, it’s the rain that we’re not seeing.”
This lack of precipitation has resulted in low water levels, even at Linn County reservoirs. A "teacup" map provided by USACE shows how much lower certain Willamette reservoirs are compared to where they should be at this time of year.
Green Peter dam near Sweet Home is currently shown as 24 percent lower than it should me, which amounts to more than 15 feet. Nearby Foster dam is in much better shape, though still lower than ideal at six percent less than normal.
Detroit Lake is negative by 22 percent, which local officials say could hamper the recreation season that this community – ravaged by 2020 wildfires — relies on in the form of tourism revenue.
“We’re expecting it to affect us,” said Detroit mayor Jim Trett. “We’re seeing it low by about five feet, which doesn’t seem like much but then you go to the other side near the marina and it’s about 12 feet. It’s going to shorten our recreation season.”
Tourism impacts
A muted recreation season can have big impacts for a town such as Detroit, even without the added drawback of fire damage that might keep folks away.
“Where the loss of recreation affects us is in the loss of tourism,” Trett said. “That’s our main source of income here in the Santiam Canyon.”
The fires didn’t just result in a loss of tourism revenue there, they may also be causing extra erosion and sediment pile-up which could further affect water levels and quality.
“Because of the fire in Detroit, we have been working on looking closer at what kind of sediment materials might come off of that side of the basin,” said Hart.
Nearly every dam in Oregon has a low-water access ramp, so officials say that recreation is still very possible. The low water might impact what types of boats can safely use the reservoirs and what activities can take place.
Trett also said that even though recreation season will be affected by wildfires and low water levels, he’s also hearing from more and more Oregonians that even a burned-up Santiam Canyon is still worth visiting.
“What I’m beginning to figure out is there are lots of people in Western Oregon that have connections with Detroit Lake,” he said. “Once the initial shock was over, they were like, ‘No, we need to go back.’ People think they need to come and support the canyon.”
Of course, human recreation isn’t the only concern at these reservoirs. The water flows also affect everything from fish and wildlife to water quality for communities that draw from them.
“Our releases from the dam provide various sustenance for the fish downstream,” said Hart. “The flow provides enough depth so that fishes spawn … we try to make our releases so that there’s enough water for them for that incubation component.”
Fish component
Low water levels in the reservoir and in tributary creeks and rivers of the Willamette can lead to improper conditions for salmon and trout that rely on high water flows. Plus, smaller volumes of water heat up quicker in the spring and summer, and “fish don’t really like warm water,” Morgan said.
Just how much this dry year will affect fish populations likely won’t be known until next year or later.
“We really don’t know how this will affect them until we see the returns the following year,” Hart said.
Low water levels can also make it more difficult to maintain water quality for communities that rely on these reservoirs for drinking water. In May of 2018, for example, toxic algae blooms in Detroit Lake led to a boil water advisory for the town and even for Salem — 45 miles downstream as the river flows — which draws its water from the man-made lake.
While scientists regularly test the water at reservoirs for toxic algae blooms and there are currently none reported, low water flows provide the perfect conditions for this kind of algae to form.
“Having a full pool in the system allows us to spill water and how much we spill is relative to improving that water quality,” said Morgan. “From that you can understand the need to keep that water moving and keep it flowing through the system. Algae levels (are) certainly a factor in all that.”
Simply put, stagnant water is harder to keep clean. And reservoirs that have to hold onto their limited water instead of providing outflow can be ripe for toxic algae and other undesirable conditions.
The lack of rain this year actually took officials by surprise, since this past year has been a La Nina weather pattern, which typically leads to colder winters and more severe rainfall. Hurricane seasons around the Pacific tend to be worse during a La Nina year, for example.
“This year, we’re in a La Nina year … so we thought we were going to have a wet year,” Hart said. “The flood of 1996 was during a La Nina year, the 1964 flood event was in a La Nina year. This year, not so much. So you really never know what will happen.”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.