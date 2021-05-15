Low water year at Oregon reservoirs has larger consequences

“Where the loss of recreation affects us is in the loss of tourism,” Trett said. “That’s our main source of income here in the Santiam Canyon.”

The fires didn’t just result in a loss of tourism revenue there, they may also be causing extra erosion and sediment pile-up which could further affect water levels and quality.

“Because of the fire in Detroit, we have been working on looking closer at what kind of sediment materials might come off of that side of the basin,” said Hart.

Nearly every dam in Oregon has a low-water access ramp, so officials say that recreation is still very possible. The low water might impact what types of boats can safely use the reservoirs and what activities can take place.

Trett also said that even though recreation season will be affected by wildfires and low water levels, he’s also hearing from more and more Oregonians that even a burned-up Santiam Canyon is still worth visiting.

“What I’m beginning to figure out is there are lots of people in Western Oregon that have connections with Detroit Lake,” he said. “Once the initial shock was over, they were like, ‘No, we need to go back.’ People think they need to come and support the canyon.”