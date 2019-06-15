There's more to the college experience than the daily grind of going to class, cranking out …

BY THE NUMBERS

150: Number of commencement ceremonies OSU has held

7,202: Number of students earning degrees at 2019 commencement

4,195: Number of graduates who participated in ceremony

7,492: Number of degrees awarded

6,020: Number of students receiving bachelor’s degrees

985: Number receiving master’s degrees

487: Number receiving doctorates

274: Number of students receiving two degrees

8: Number of students receiving three degrees

25: Average age of graduating student

66: Oldest graduate

19: Youngest graduate

35: Number of Oregon counties represented

49: Number of states represented

73: Number of countries represented

197: Number of veterans in Class of 2019

1,181: Number of Ecampus graduates

331: Number of OSU-Cascades graduates

155: Number of Honors College graduates

1,727: Number of graduates who are first in their family to earn a college degree