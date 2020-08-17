Look back at Gazette-Times photos from August 2000

Kelly Flake, left and Cora Parmenter, juniors at Santiam Christian, led the drive to get a girls soccer program at the school.
Geoff Laird, working for the state's forestry department in Philomath, uses a drip-torch to light brush near the historic site of Fort Hoskins in Kings Valley. State and county agencies cooperated in efforts to return native trees and grasses to the area destined to become a county park.
Tyler Storie looks over a good luck card with Kirby Barnhart, 12, Blaire Barnhart, 9, and Brian Lorenz, 11, during a send off party for Storie last week. Storie was competing in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.
Oregon State running back Ken Simonton at practice for the 2000 season. The Beavers won a share of the Pac-12 title and routed Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl to finish 11-1.
Mother of the groom Letty Blackburn, center, gives last-minute instructions to Vernon Collins, a missionary friend of the bride, and Pastor Joshua Gomez before the service.
Oregon Public Employees Union members march down 26th Street Friday toward the Memorial Union at Oregon State University for a rally against measures 8, 91 and 93. The union members and several community members gathered at the steps of the Memorial Union to talk about the reasons they want to defeat the ballot measures in November.
Senator Ron Wyden talks with a reporter before the start of a town hall meeting at the Corvallis-Benton County Library. Forty people came out to talk with the Senator about issues and concerns.
Kate Bonifas, left, and Erin Plinski sort pants by size at the new Gottschalk's department store in Corvallis. The store, formerly Lamonts, will open near the end of the month.
Gina Jantzi gives a hug to her coach Terry Bolin after winning the Women's BC softball championship at Pioneer park. Papa's Pizza beat CA's Lifters 31-12 to take the title.
Twenty years ago Corvallis Gazette-Times readers were treated with images from a wedding in Lobster Valley, a prescribed burn at Fort Hoskins and Olympic swimming hopeful Tyler Storie visiting coming back home to visit with children in Corvallis.
Other events we documented included opening of college and high school sports practices and following a public employees as they marched through the streets of Corvallis protesting ballot measures.
Today we feature photos from the Gazette-Times archives photographed in August 2000. Next Monday we will feature photos from the same month by staff at the Democrat-Herald.
These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.
This photo gallery along with more in-depth collection of images online is the seventh in our series looking back two decades.
