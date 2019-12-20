Hazel Carver grew up in a town at the end of a road that didn’t exist. It hadn’t been built yet.
There was no phone and no electricity — the lines hadn’t made it that far.
She would watch crews build the road to Otis, Oregon, when she was a pre-teen, and the road between Salem and Willamina would take her grandparents’ name: Wallis. She watched the transition from radio to television. She saw civil unrest and the world go to war.
“It has been quite a change,” she said.
And on January 20, Carver will mark a new decade and her first 100 years.
Born in Willamina in 1920, Carver moved to the coast with her parents when she was 6 years old. They had no television — the first commercially available sets wouldn’t come for years, and when they did, they were priced closer to thousands of today’s dollars than hundreds. For fun, people had picnics and played baseball.
“We didn’t know any different,” she said.
Carver married Kenneth Carver at 21 and they had two girls, Janice (Bauman) and Cherrie (Holverson).
“She’s been busy,” Holverson said. “A housewife, always cooking and canning.”
The Carvers lived in Lincoln City before moving to Lebanon 20 years ago. Four years ago, Carver moved to Albany, where she lives just around the corner from Holverson.
“Be very active,” she advised would-be centenarians. Carver took up golf in her 50s, playing for 20-plus years calling herself “mediocre” but good enough for a few trophies.
In January, Bonaventure of Albany will throw a party to celebrate its residents who have hit the unique milestone. Carver is one; John Mayer is the other.
“I’m just a broken-down woodworker,” he said with a smile that shot right up to his eyes.
He was born about 60 miles outside of Seattle and made his career in timber. He says nearly everything has changed since he was a kid.
Carver is a bit more definitive in describing what’s changed.
“Everything,” she said.
Carver will mark her birthday with family, including her five grandchildren and a half-dozen great-grandchildren. But the fuss isn’t something Carver had marked down on her calendar. When asked if she thought she would ever see 100, she said: "I never thought about it."
