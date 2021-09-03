 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local school districts in need of school bus drivers
0 comments
breaking

Local school districts in need of school bus drivers

  • 0
Bus drivers wanted

Sign at Wildcat Park in Corvallis.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

With the first day of school right around the corner, Greater Albany Public Schools and the Corvallis School District are both struggling with the same issue as school districts across the country -- a dire need for school bus drivers.

The shortage of school bus drivers isn’t new, but the COVID-19 pandemic made a difficult situation even worse. Richard Belcher, who works for Student Transportation of America in Corvallis, said it takes a minimum of 56 drivers to make things work in a routine school year, not including relief drivers. CSD is starting the year off with 35.

To make up for the significant loss in drivers, the district is combining routes and partnering with Dial-A-Bus to ensure that children get picked up and dropped off every day. Belcher said it’s easier to deal with now than it was at the beginning of the pandemic because social distancing guidelines have eased up, allowing more children on a bus at a time than before.

Schools Can Now Space Students 3 Feet Apart Instead of 6 Feet, CDC Says. On March 19, the agency updated its school guidance to say that it "now recommends that, with universal masking, students should maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classroom settings.". However, the 6-foot rule still applies in common areas, when masks are off while eating, between adults and students and in public settings. The guidance revision would give more schools the ability to open in person. New research, including a study published in 'Clinical Infectious Diseases,' was examined to justify the change. We didn't see any substantial difference in cases among students or staff in districts with 3 feet versus 6 feet, suggesting that we can open the schools safely at 3 feet, ... , Westyn Branch-Elliman, a co-author of the study and an infectious diseases specialist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, via NPR. ... provided that some of the mitigation measures that were present here in Massachusetts are in place, Westyn Branch-Elliman, a co-author of the study and an infectious diseases specialist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, via NPR. Some schools have already implemented distancing precautions of 3 feet. There was not a notable increase after the move to three-feet separation...other than the two weeks following [Thanksgiving], our numbers have been consistently low, Ashton Brellenthin, communications coordinator for the Danville, IN, Community School Corporation, to NPR

CSD is also offering an incentive for people to become bus drivers -- a $2,000 sign on bonus for those without a commercial driver’s license, and $3,500 for those who are already certified. The district is offering paid training for anyone who is interested in learning how to do the job.

“We’re just working hard to make sure we get these kids to school on time,” Belcher said.

GAPS facilities director Doug Pigman said that his district is going into the school year with a shortage of 10 drivers. They can make it work, but just like CSD, the main issue will arise when the district needs relief drivers.

GAPS is offering a similar incentive to CSD as far as hiring goes. Those without a commercial driver’s license will be offered a $1,500 incentive to take the job, as well as free training. The metric changes based on if an applicant already has the certification to drive a school bus.

Why is there a shortage?

The main reason that so many districts are facing the same issue nationwide is because of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Seltzer said many drivers are elderly or have preexisting conditions, and they are fearful of getting sick and passing it onto their family members.

On the flip side, several drivers do not want to adhere to the vaccine mandate, so they chose not to return to work.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help

At the Aug. 23 GAPS school board meeting, it was discussed that there are 65 open positions in the school district, ranging from school bus drivers, teachers, janitorial staff, kitchen staff and administrators.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a school bus driver should visit the GAPS and CSD websites.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scotch whisky estimated to fetch over $110,000 at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News