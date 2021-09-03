Local school districts in need of school bus drivers

GAPS facilities director Doug Pigman said that his district is going into the school year with a shortage of 10 drivers. They can make it work, but just like CSD, the main issue will arise when the district needs relief drivers.

GAPS is offering a similar incentive to CSD as far as hiring goes. Those without a commercial driver’s license will be offered a $1,500 incentive to take the job, as well as free training. The metric changes based on if an applicant already has the certification to drive a school bus.

Why is there a shortage?

The main reason that so many districts are facing the same issue nationwide is because of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Seltzer said many drivers are elderly or have preexisting conditions, and they are fearful of getting sick and passing it onto their family members.

On the flip side, several drivers do not want to adhere to the vaccine mandate, so they chose not to return to work.

At the Aug. 23 GAPS school board meeting, it was discussed that there are 65 open positions in the school district, ranging from school bus drivers, teachers, janitorial staff, kitchen staff and administrators.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a school bus driver should visit the GAPS and CSD websites.

