Local Samaritan hospitals slammed by COVID

While hospital managers say that no one in dire need is being turned away, ICU wards have been “on divert” for weeks, meaning they can’t take in patients from other hospitals or clinics. Some folks who have scheduled surgeries, things for which there is no immediate health crisis, are having to be rescheduled.

“Hospitals can go on divert for two reasons,” explained Samaritan Regional Medical Center CEO Laura Hennum. “One is all your beds are unavailable. While our entire hospital is not on divert … we are on divert for our ICU and Progressive Care Unit. (The other reason) is that we don’t have enough available staff.”

While the fullness of ICU beds is a large factor in hospitals being on divert, the lack of staffing is also critical. Folks who have been working far more than 40 hours per week for months are just now able to take time off this summer, as parts of the country have begun to open up. The seven-week spike we’re currently experiencing coincided with a lot of this time off.

Taking a toll

The other component is “clinician burnout,” or people quitting or changing jobs because healthcare fields have just become too draining. Or because other hospital networks can offer better pay/working conditions.