Local restaurants close doors due to executive order

Businesses throughout Linn and Benton counties are feeling the effects of Monday’s executive order that all restaurants and bars must close to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement Monday afternoon, ruling that restaurants are still able to serve via delivery and takeout. But beginning Tuesday, seated dining will be banned for at least the next four weeks.
“I know Oregonians are some of the most resourceful people in the country and in times of crisis we come together and support each other,” Brown said. “I’m asking you to do that now. Isolation and separation from our friends and neighbors is the only way to flatten the curve and get through to the other side.”
The order also bans all gatherings larger than 25 people.
Many restaurants in the area had already closed their lobbies and others were anticipating doing so. But when asked how the order would directly affect them, one restaurant manager simply buried their head in their hands.
Employees in all facets of food service will now suddenly alter their plans for the next month as they deal with the reality that their work will either be limited or halted entirely.
“It keeps changing on a daily basis,” Local Boyz manager Garry Weyhrich said. “The ones I feel sorry for are our employees — we don’t know what to tell them. We can’t guarantee that they have hours tomorrow."
A popular Hawaiian Cafe near the Oregon State University campus, Local Boyz currently does not offer delivery and Weyrich said they are unwilling to outsource to independent delivery services. But he said that after Monday’s announcement, the company is contemplating delivery options.
He estimated that with the restaurant unable to serve customers inside of their building, they could lose half of their usual profits.
“With classes and all these events being cancelled, we knew that was going to take a bite out of business,” Weyhrich said. “But now going to takeout only, we don’t know what that’s going to mean.”
For Karen Novak and her two sisters, Matilda and Kaymarie, the past few weeks have been filled with joy and optimism. The trio own Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant in Albany, and had only recently re-opened their doors after a fire last February kept the eatery shuttered for over a year.
Business had been flowing steadily since they opened on March 5, and Karen Novak was overjoyed by the support they received from regular customers in the wake of Monday’s order; she estimated that 70% of their business that day came by way of takeout orders, a much larger portion than usual.
Novak’s had taken preemptive measures — such as pulling their buffet and spacing out their seating — with hopes that doing so would be enough to stay open before finding out Monday that there was nothing else they could do.
“There’s always hope,” Karen Novak said. “I think eventually it will blow over — people will be able to come in and sit down and relax and enjoy themselves. It’s scary, but things pass.”
Earlier Monday, Brown had announced that she would not require a broad closure of bars and restaurants.
“One of the things that I learned was that particularly in our rural communities, restaurants are a key provider of meals to a lot of the elderly and vulnerable folks,” Brown said Sunday night. “And we are taking these concerns seriously as we develop policy.”
By Monday, though, nearly 150 business owners in Oregon had signed an online petition requesting that Brown order mandated closures. Doing so could provide the owners financial relief, and in the letter, they stated, "we fear that by remaining open even in limited capacity, we are amplifying the COVID-19 crisis ..."
Employees at Sam City Pho & Grill in Albany served their final seated customer Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. After that, they began informing customers that they would only be able to serve takeout orders.
“I personally can say I’m thankful that I have a family that provides. I am blessed on that end,” said Amneet Singh, an Oregon State student who has been working at Sam City for a few months. ”For me, this is kind of extra spending money. So I’m more stressed because I have really close friends who pay their rent with these jobs, and they’re being laid off. It is very scary and stressful that it has gotten to this point.”
Laurie Hanson works as a bartender at multiple locations in Corvallis and Albany, and said her business had been fairly steady lately despite the pandemic. But when she told one of her bosses Monday morning that she had “a cough and a little bit of a sniffle” she was told not to come to work.
“I live off of tips,” Hanson said. “Me staying at home is not paying for my car … It really scares me. It’s just me — I rely on myself.”
Many fast food franchises in the Corvallis and Albany areas had already closed their dining rooms and were only serving via drive thru prior to Brown’s executive order. One such restaurant, Burgerville in Albany, had a line of cars wrapped around its building Monday afternoon during the lunch rush.
Some customers are upset at the inconveniences that are being caused by the closures, while others appreciate the precautions being taken by vendors.
“(Lobbies being closed) is not a big deal to me,” Albany resident Jennifer White said while awaiting her order. “It’s too much of a hassle and they’re not the cleanest places anyway. I try not to take my three-year-old into them that much. Waiting in line sucks, but the lines in the grocery stores are insane, too.”