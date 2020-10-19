Local police detail COVID-19 procedures

In early October, a Sweet Home Police Department employee confirmed to an area news source that they had tested positive for COVID-19.
Oregon Health Authority guidelines note that workplace cases do not have to be reported unless there are five or more cases in facilities that employ more than 30 people — meaning the case in SHPD did not need to be reported.
Linn County has been tracing positive case contacts in an effort to stop outbreaks before they happen and, locally, the Albany and Corvallis police departments are operating under OHA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines with officers and employees more apt to interact with the public.
But because those infected by the virus can transmit it before they show symptoms, tracing can become difficult and quarantining is on the list of stop-gaps from public health officials.
In Corvallis, none of the officers, administrators or other employees of the police department have tested positive or come in contact with a known positive case. But the department is prepared for that reality.
"We have our plans in place, we just haven't had to execute them yet," said Lt. Ryan Eaton.
The citywide plan for employees that show symptoms or test positive mandates that the employee quarantine at home, off duty. The employee may return to work 10 days after the onset of symptoms and 24 hours after they've been symptom free without the aid of medication. An employee does not need to produce a negative test.
If an employee has contact with a known positive case — defined as being within six feet of someone who is positive for more than 15 minutes — they too must quarantine.
That quarantine is a mandatory 14 days and no amount of negative tests will allow them to return to work prior to the two-week quarantine.
"Our officers are practicing social distancing, diligently wearing masks and taking extra precautions," Eaton said, noting that the department regularly sanitizes patrol cars and the station itself.
"At any point in our careers, first responders come into contact with people with infectious diseases so we already practice good personal hygiene and things like that because we were coming into contact with blood born pathogens and things like that," Eaton said.
In Albany, many of the same rules apply.
According to Police Chief Marcia Harnden, some employees from the police department have been on quarantine orders.
Employees of Albany can not test out of quarantine either and must be symptom free for 72 hours and cleared by a medical provider before returning to work.
If someone has contact with a known positive case, the guidelines mirror those in Corvallis with the addition of clearance from a medical provider and an additional two days of being symptom free.
If an employee tests positive themselves, they must enter quarantine and can return to work after 72 hours with no symptoms, it's been at least 10 days since the first symptom appeared and a doctor confirms the employee may return to work.
Both police departments do not have to report cases if fewer than five employees have tested positive.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.