Local agencies assist Santiam water rescue

First responders from Linn County and Albany joined in rescue efforts after a woman got stuck in the Santiam River. She was reportedly living in a camp near the river and was trying to leave because of rising water.

At 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, workers from a Knife River facility called 911 after hearing a woman yelling for help. According to a news release from Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the woman got trapped in the Santiam current near the First Street Bridge in Stayton.

The 32-year-old woman was found clinging to brush in the water and was unable to reach the shore safely. The Knife River workers tried to throw the woman a flotation device from the bridge before deputies arrived with a rescue line, using it to deploy a floatation device for her, according to the release.

Jefferson Fire District put a boat in the water and a swimmer helped the woman to safety. She was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

“We were fortunate the workers from Knife River heard the victim calling out for help,” Marion County Undersheriff Jeff Wood said in a statement. “Their efforts to find the woman and to quickly call 911 definitely made a difference today.”

Several agencies actively participated in this response including the Jefferson Fire District, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Fire Department, Stayton Fire District, Stayton Police Department, Salem Fire Department, Willamette Valley Communications Center, and METCOM 911.

In anticipation of the heavy rains forecasted this week, deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol proactively coordinated with local agencies to ensure water rescue resources were available for situations such as this, the news release says.

