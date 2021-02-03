Live Longer Lebanon launches GO 5-2-1-0! campaign

This is the fourth year that the non-profit organization Live Longer Lebanon has promoted the GO 5-2-1-0 program in the community and leader Deb Fell-Carlson is certain the campaign has never been more important.

The program encourages participants to:

Eat five or more servings of fruits and vegetables per day.

Limit leisure screen time to two hours or less per day.

Engage in at least one hour of physical activity per day.

Consume no sugary drinks each day.

The campaign runs through the month of February.

Fell-Carlson believes the COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative health impact for many people.

“We have more screen time than ever before, by requirement,” Fell-Carlson said. “People who maybe didn’t have screens all day long, are now on screens all day long. And then they are leaving those and going to leisure screens … There is a health impact to sitting in front of a screen all day long.”

The pandemic has not only disrupted our work lives, it has interrupted many of our personal routines and relationships.