Four Linn County residents earned honors at the Oregon Statewide Spelling Championship this year, held Sept. 1 as part of the 2018 Oregon State Fair.
Sixty-one competitors earned a place in the written spelling contest by advancing through local, district and county competitions.
Following the written championship, visitors of all ages at the fair were invited to a just-for-fun verbal spelling bee emceed by Wesleigh Ogle from KATU.
This is the 10th year Oregon Spellers has sponsored the Oregon Statewide Spelling Championship. Oregon Spellers is an all-volunteer group funded solely by donations and sponsored by the Oregon Association for Talented and Gifted (oatag.org).
Spellers competed in different age divisions. In the middle school category, Paige Rogers of Albany, representing Linn County, took second place. Sean Counihan of Hood River County won first and Luna Wohlmut of Multnomah County earned third.
In the high school category, Kate Looney of Albany, representing first place, won the division. Braeden Dieker of Marion County took second and Sonja Jacobsen of Wasco County took third.
Nora Horne of Lebanon earned a second place in the junior division of the verbal spelling bee; Sree Sarvepalli of Beaverton took first. Ashley Reed of Portland took third.
In the adult division, Stephanie Looney of Albany won first, followed by Giselle Williams of Tualatin and Kiran Sarevepalli of Beaverton.
