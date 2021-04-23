Linn, other Oregon counties heading back to extreme risk as COVID spikes

A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases will likely push Linn County and perhaps 10 or more others into the extreme risk level April 30, requiring the most severe restrictions the state can impose on businesses and activities, Gov. Kate Brown said Friday.

Oregon reported more than 1,000 new infections on Friday, a mark that puts the state second in the nation for the rate of increase of new COVID-19 cases.

More than 300 people are hospitalized with the virus, which health officials have set as a key threshold for emergency action.

The counties that currently meet the extreme risk level numbers, in addition to Linn, are Baker, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Marion and Polk. Benton remains one spot below in the high risk category.

The restrictions would go into effect Friday, April 30. There will be no "warning week" as is usual with changes in risk levels, which delayed restrictions for a week.

"This is your warning," Brown said.

The "fourth surge" of the pandemic will be different, offering some hopeful news to state residents and businesses.

