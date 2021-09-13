Linn County's new undersheriff is first woman in the role

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Despite being the first woman in the Linn County undersheriff position, Duncan said she never wanted to be promoted because of her sex.

“I have never wanted to be picked because I’m female, I wanted to be selected because I am the best person for the job,” Duncan said in the press release.

"It’s important that other women see that someone can progress in this field. It’s exciting to be a role model for other women, who can see that with hard work you can do this,” Duncan added.

Sheriff Jim Yon agreed. “Michelle was chosen because of her years of experience with the Sheriff’s Office, her excellent service and because she has very good decision-making and problem-solving skills,” Yon said. “She has strong support from the entire staff.”

Duncan said she’s always appreciated the support she and others receive from within the LCSO.

“I believe we work best as a team,” Duncan said. “There is a great respect for each other in this office. People who transfer here from other places are amazed at how it feels like a family. We hold people accountable to do their jobs right but they also feel supported.”

She also indicated that she plans to run for the job of sheriff in the future.