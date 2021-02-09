Linn County's COVID restrictions loosened

Linn County will see fewer COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and activities beginning Friday as the state dropped its risk level rating because of a decline in new infections.

Linn moved from extreme risk to high risk, which means that beginning Friday, restrictions are eased on indoor dining, gyms and gathering sizes. The new levels are good through Feb. 25.

“We are happy that small businesses that have been closed in Linn County for months will get to reopen on Friday,” said Roger Nyquist, chair of the Linn County Board of Commissioners. “The downward trend in positive COVID cases is encouraging. As we continue to get as many vulnerable residents vaccinated as possible, today at least it feels like the momentum is with us in getting past the COVID-19 nightmare we have experienced over the last year.”

Benton County, meanwhile, remained at the extreme risk level. The county’s positivity rate is below the required number, but its level of cases per 100,000 residents, 239.5, is well above the 200 that is required to move to a lower risk level.

Xan Augerot, chair of the Benton County Board of Commissioners, noted that the county is being hurt by the number of cases it has in the 20 to 29 age group because of the presence of Oregon State University.