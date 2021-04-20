Linn County wades into another timber lawsuit

Linn County is wading into another timber lawsuit, this one related to sales of burned trees in the Santiam State Forest.

The Linn County Board of Commissioners discussed the topic briefly during its Tuesday meeting, deciding that it will hire the same attorney, John DiLorenzo, that it used to successfully sue the state of Oregon back in 2019. Only this time, the county and the state will be on the same side.

The county’s interest in the lawsuit comes from the fact that it shares in the revenue of state timber sales. Therefore, a freeze on cutting and selling timber would affect local taxing districts that rely, in part, on timber revenues. Officials also say failing to cash in now will hamper future revenues for Linn, Marion and Clackamas counties.

“If we don’t act now, we’re going to get very little to nothing in revenue,” said Commissioner Will Tucker. “We get millions of dollars … from these forests every year.”