Last Friday, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission and the Oregon Health Authority announced a ban on flavored vaping products. On Tuesday, the Linn County Board of Commissioners discussed how to enforce it.
“The state asked what our (enforcement) capacity is,” Todd Noble, Linn County health services administrator, told the commission. “We told them we have 138 retailers and it’s hard to do with one staffer.”
The six-month ban prohibits retailers from selling flavored tobacco and cannabis products following a string of respiratory illnesses around the nation. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there have been 1,299 reported cases associated with the use of an e-cigarette or vaping; 26 people in 21 states have died. In Oregon, 11 cases, including two deaths, have been reported.
“We have 138 retailers for tobacco but no idea how many are selling vaping products, let alone flavored vaping products,” Commissioner Roger Nyquist said.
Commissioner John Lindsey didn’t agree with the ban.
“I don’t understand banning a product that’s not killing people,” he said.
According to the CDC, neither the agency or the Federal Drug Administration have identified the cause of the illness. “The only commonality among all cases is that the patients report the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products,” reads a statement on the CDC website.
The statement goes on to note that the outbreak may have more than one cause and that many substances and products are being investigated. Most of the individuals who have fallen ill, the agency stated, reported a history of using products with THC. However, some individuals reported exclusive use of nicotine products.
Noble said that if Linn County did not enforce the ban within the county, there was a chance Benton County officials would.
"We haven't entered into those conversations with Linn County yet," said Sarah Hartstein, the interim Health Policy and Prevention Manager at the Benton County Health Department.
"We'll be participating in the enforcement in Benton County," she said. "We'll be working with the Oregon Health Authority to contact retailers and educational visits."
Benton County will also be doing in-store inspections with the use of secret shoppers.
Nobel told commissioners on Tuesday that Linn County’s position would be education, not sting operations, which would cost more time and money than the county currently has the capacity for. Nyquist agreed with the approach.
“I’m of the mind that you do the best you can to enforce the law with the resources you have,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.