Linn County suffers 68th COVID death

Linn County has recorded its 68th novel coronavirus death.

According to a report Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority, a 67-year-old woman from Linn County died Monday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. The woman tested positive April 23, and the presence of underlying conditions still is being determined.

The woman was one of nine deaths in Wednesday’s OHA report. Two of the deaths were from Jefferson County, with one apiece from Jackson, Crook, Lane, Malheur, Clackamas and Washington. The Jackson fatality was a 25-year-old man, while the Lane individual was 32.

Only 29 of Oregon’s 2,558 deaths have come from individuals younger than 40, according to the OHA’s database. More than 50% of the deaths, 1,318, have come from individuals 80 or older.

Linn County also had new 21 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 4,893. Benton had 14 and now totals 3,085 cases with 19 deaths.

The state also announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million Oregonians had gotten at least one shot in the arm of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 1.5 million Oregonians are fully vaccinated, according to the OHA.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.