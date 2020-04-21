Linn County studying possible phased opening of businesses, communities

The Linn County Board of Commissioners, following state and federal guidelines, is working on a plan to reopen the county after the novel coronavirus closed schools, shuttered businesses and limited gatherings over the course of three months beginning in February.
During Tuesday's meeting, the board discussed a ramp-up of testing, committing to 1,000 tests a week. The aim would be not to test only the symptomatic individual in a group home or care facility but everyone in the facility to catch asymptomatic cases.
"We saw that at the veterans home (in Lebanon)," Commissioner Will Tucker said. "There were people who tested positive who had no symptoms."
The exact logistics for testing are still being ironed out with local health care providers, but the increased capacity for tests is part of the requirements laid out by Gov. Kate Brown for regions of the state that wish to come out from under her "stay home, save lives" mandate.
The executive order closed schools through the end of the academic year, and strict social distancing guidelines are currently in effect across the state. Restaurants are limited to takeout or delivery, non-essential businesses are closed and public gatherings are limited.
On Monday, the governor released further guidance to counties as officials note residents are growing restless and businesses are struggling under the stay-at-home order.
Brown said she is willing to allow the state to open by region, taking into account the differences between rural and metropolitan areas, but certain criteria must be met and those openings would be phased in three parts.
Phase one can be implemented after there's been a downward trajectory in cases, including those that are defined as influenza-like and not necessarily COVID-19. A robust testing program would have to be in place, sufficient personal protective equipment would have to be in stock and a system would have to be in place to properly trace positive COVID-19 cases.
A region's ability to enter phase one would be at the governor's discretion.
Linn County is currently studying what phase one would look like for the area. Additional testing was set to begin this week but has been pushed back a week due to test availability, specifically the swabs needed to conduct the test.
According to Tucker, phase one may include reopening some medical facilities such as eye exam offices and allowing elective medical procedures again. Dentists' offices might reopen, but the local pub might not. Churches may be included, but schools may not be. The governor's draft plan addresses restaurants, child care, gyms, schools, theaters and hospital visitors. The plan allows for local officials to have input, but it still calls for minimizing non-essential travel and restricting gatherings of more than 10 people. It also encourages working from home and asks vulnerable populations to stay home as well.
"It doesn't mean everything opens," Tucker said.
The county would look for businesses that could adhere to and accommodate the social distancing guidelines.
Restrictions on recreation may be eased as well.
"We want people using the trails and camping, but camping may mean using every other camping space," Tucker said. "That doesn't mean you go camping and decide to play basketball and use someone else's basketball and play four on four," he said.
Socialization among family units, rather than socialization involving different households, would be the key in keeping the spread of the virus down.
"I wouldn't want to see children in the grocery stores," Tucker said, noting that phase one would still encourage only one member of a household visit the supermarket to limit the risk of contracting the virus.
If Oregon were to open region by region, there's not yet a plan on how to prevent individuals from closed regions from visiting open regions — particularly as summer approaches. Individuals from closed regions, for example, might visit Linn County's lakes for the day.
"I don't know how we're going to stop asymptomatic people," Tucker said. "I don't know how we're going to stop symptomatic people (from coming)."
The plan is still being drafted, and county officials are scheduled to meet with state officials to discuss the matter.
"We've got some challenges," Tucker said in regard to drafting a plan. He noted that small businesses are suffering economically and that there were several issues to weigh in reopening the area. "We're trying to think this through, and the risks we are creating."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.