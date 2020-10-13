Linn County small towns election roundup: Plenty of incumbents, few contested races

Linn County’s smaller communities have a distinct lack of fireworks in the November general election. Many mayoral and city council races are uncontested, and in several instances, incumbents were the only ones to file for the positions.

But that lack of drama on the ballot can be a great thing, as veteran politicians remain in office.

Mill City was ravaged by the Beachie Creek Fire in September, so City Recorder Stacie Cook said she was relieved that longtime Mayor Tim Kirsch and incumbent Councilors Brett Katlong and Dawn Plotts were running unopposed. Their experience will help the town rise from the ashes.

“Each of these candidates has spent time on the council. They understand how the council works, and they know what is needed to move forward. They know what is needed to get volunteers so we can build back,” Cook said.

Micki Valentine, Lyons city recorder, said it “absolutely” was beneficial to retain knowledge and know-how. Her husband, Mayor Lloyd Valentine Jr., and incumbent City Councilor Mike Wagner are both running unopposed for re-election. Both are longtime residents with plenty of connections in the Santiam Canyon and beyond, including with fire districts.

Rebuilding fire-damaged structures and making emergency preparedness better, however, is going to be a learning experience for everyone. “We haven’t had to deal with this before. Nobody on the council has,” Micki Valentine said.

John Hitt, Harrisburg city administrator, said that a stable full of veterans can sometimes bring both benefits and drawbacks.