Linn County sheriff investigating homicide

A Lacomb-area man was arrested on a murder charge on Tuesday night after the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up call, investigated and discovered his mother had been killed.
Kris Fiala, 54, was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated harassment in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.
His mother, Astrid Gladys Fiala, was 85.
During Wednesday’s brief hearing, Judge Brendan Kane ordered Fiala be held at the Linn County Jail without bail, as recommended by prosecutor Richard Wijers.
“I’m not going to authorize release,” Kane said.
Defense attorney Kyla Mazhary-Clark, who handled Wednesday afternoon’s teleconference session of arraignments with the jail, had requested $50,000 security, the minimum bail for such a serious offense. She noted that Fiala had strong ties to the community, had no history of failing to appear in court and was unemployed and receiving no benefits.
Fiala’s next hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7.
The 911 hang-up call came in to the Linn County dispatch center at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday. When a dispatcher called the number back, a man answered and a person could be heard in the background yelling for help, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the location on Old Mill Road outside of Lebanon and reportedly found Fiala holding a knife.
"Deputies detained Kris, who spit blood in a deputy’s face," a statement from LCSO read.
A review of court documents show that Fiala has been charged previously with violent crimes, including strangulation and assault, against various family members. The most recent incident was in 2017. He was convicted of fourth-degree assault and sentenced to two and a half years in prison and two years of post-prison supervision. Per terms of a plea agreement, a charge of attempted strangulation, in which his mother was the accuser, was dismissed.
A probable cause affidavit for the murder case wasn’t immediately available following Wednesday’s hearing.
The investigation is ongoing. Those with information about the case should contact Detective John Lovik at 541-967-3950.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.