Linn County sees two deaths from heat wave

Two people died in Linn County during the late June heat wave, according to updated statistics released by the Oregon State Medical Examiner on Tuesday morning.

One of the Linn County deaths was a 59-year-old woman. The other was an 82-year-old male. Neither of those individuals was listed in a report issued by the Oregon State Medical Examiner on Friday.

Oregon’s heat wave death toll increased to 107, according to the data released on Tuesday.

Many of the residents who died were seniors in their 60s, 70s, 80s and even older.

The heat wave was unprecedented, setting record high temperatures throughout the Pacific Northwest, including many cities in the Willamette Valley, where plenty of residents don’t have air conditioning.

The Albany and Corvallis areas set their highest ever temperature on June 27 at 110 degrees, recorded at Oregon State University’s Hyslop Research Farm, about halfway between the two towns on Highway 20. Temperatures are generally cooler at Hyslop than in the surrounding cities.

The Oregon state climatologist said that the heat wave was a sign of climate change impacting the Pacific Northwest.

