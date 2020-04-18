Linn County sees 2 more positive coronavirus tests

Two more Oregonians have died from the coronavirus and and two others in Linn County tested positive, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The OHA reported Saturday morning the Linn cases are two of 59 newly confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses. The state total is now at least 1,844 infections and 72 deaths.
A 62-year-old man in Clackamas County died April 16 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. The OHA said he died two weeks after testing positive for the disease and that he had underlying medical conditions. Another 84-year-old man in Marion County died a day later at Salem Hospital, and he had preexisting conditions.
As of Friday, the authority also reported that the Oregon's rate of positive tests — about 5% of everyone tested in the state — remains well below the national average of 17.6%.
The OHA said it will continue to provide testing through the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory and that state hospitals as well as private businesses like Quest and LabCorp are building on their lab test capabilities.
Visit oregon.gov/oha for more information.
