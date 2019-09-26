Brenda Adair

A Salem woman allegedly hit a Linn County road flagger near the Green Peter Dam, left the scene, ran from police on foot, and assaulted a deputy before being arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to court paperwork.

Brenda Lee Adair, 58, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon with third-degree assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, misdemeanor attempt to elude, assaulting a public safety officer and resisting arrest.

Adair has little significant criminal history, and was given a conditional release from the Linn County Jail by Judge David Delsman.

The crimes allegedly occurred at about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday on Quartzville Road and were investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny said during Thursday’s brief court hearing that Adair came across a roadblock and a flagger told her she couldn’t pass. She tried to go around the roadblock and accelerated toward the flagger, hitting him with the right mirror of the truck she was driving, Marteeny added.

A probable cause affidavit in the case states that the deputy who located Adair after the collision attempted to get her to stop but she did not obey commands, running away.

When he attempted to detain her, Adair fought with the deputy and threw rocks at his face and used sticks as weapons, according to the affidavit.

Court paperwork also indicates that a Linn County Road Department vehicle was struck by Adair's truck during the incident.

