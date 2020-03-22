Linn County records its first novel coronavirus death

Linn County has experienced its first novel coronavirus death, according to a news release from the Oregon Health Authority.

The individual was a veteran in his 90s with underlying medical conditions who tested positive on March 11. He died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, on Sunday morning at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

“Our hearts are heavy,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick, in the news release. “This resident was a veteran who served our nation with honor and dignity in its hour of need. He was also a beloved member of our Lebanon community, and he will be deeply and truly missed. On behalf of everyone at the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Oregon Veterans’ Home, we offer our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We grieve with them.”

The name of the veteran will not be released, according to an ODVA news release, which cited federal patient confidentiality law and consideration for the veteran’s family.

The Oregon Health Authority, as of 8 a.m. Sunday, now lists 161 individuals in the Beaver State who have tested positive COVID-19. The Linn County veteran’s death was the fifth from coronavirus in Oregon.

Linn County has 19 cases of COVID-19, the bulk of them connected to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon.

Benton County has four cases. Two of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are Benton County residents who contracted the illness in Washington and have stayed in the Evergreen State while receiving treatment.