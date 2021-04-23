Linn County receives largest vaccine allotment, clinics scheduled

Linn County received its largest-ever allotment of COVID-19 vaccines this week, meaning locals will have three days next week to try and secure a dose at the county’s mass vaccination site.

Linn County received 8,336 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which will be administered on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week. Wednesday’s clinic will be reserved for first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine. Thursdays will feature more than 3,000 first doses of Moderna vaccine, while Friday’s clinic will have 3,000 first and second doses of Moderna.

Each clinic will be held at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd., in Albany. Each day’s clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local officials heralded this record-breaking allotment of vaccine doses as crucial to reaching herd immunity, or the level of immunization that’s necessary to begin easing social distancing restrictions. As of this week, about 33 percent of local residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to a release by Linn County Public Health.